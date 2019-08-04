When we have gratitude in our hearts toward God, it eliminates all kinds of negative feelings. Discontentment, jealousy, and pride are no match for thankfulness.
Gratitude to God is the realization of who God is and what God has done for us.
Everything is God’s, and everything comes from Him. Creation bows down and worships God as a reflection of His glory. Rulers, consciously or unconsciously, are under God's authority, and we have to realize that God is the owner of all things.
“Both riches and honor come from You, And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might; In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all.” (1 Chronicles 29:12)
Because God owns everything, He is ultimately responsible and therefore in Him do we place our trust. As we put our trust in God, we enjoy God's presence, God's creation, God's resources, God's freedom, and each other. There is a gratitude that erupts from within when we reflect on God’s glorious riches.
“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
Gratitude to God is one of the best ways to live a Godly life.
Gratitude means you never forget what God has done for you, what He is doing for you, and what He will do for you.
It's remembering God's past, present, and future faithfulness. Gratitude is God-focused, and the concerns of this world go away when we focus our minds in gratitude to God.
Our appreciation for God will be expressed in worship and praise to God, plus our determination to live in fellowship and obedience with God. Jesus promised us:
“Blessed are the pure in heart, For they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)
No matter where you are in life, no matter what your situation or circumstances could be, you have something that you can thank God for each and every day, and you should always have an attitude of thanksgiving towards God.
As we see and recognize the fact that God is always with us; always providing for us and protecting us, the intimacy that we share with God will increase, and our fears will decrease.
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Gratitude understands what could have happened to you; if it wasn’t for the grace of God. But, by God’s intervention, He delivered you and gave you eternal life through Jesus.
God is always there for you, and He is longing to fellowship with you if you just acknowledge God and let Him.
God is worthy of our praise, gratitude, and adoration. What a great and mighty God we serve!
Will you take a moment today and thank God for all he has done in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I know both riches and honor come from You, And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might; In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all. When I am submitted to the Lordship of Jesus, and I walk in the wisdom of Your Word, I know nothing is impossible with Your leading. I will never forget what You have done for me, what You are doing now, and what You will do for me in the future. I know You will never fail me, and Your love is eternal. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
