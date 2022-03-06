Great is God's faithfulness

In a society where people always look out for themselves, regardless of what we have said or promised, it is hard to find a trustworthy person and good no matter what, and it is hard to find someone who is always faithful.
“This I recall to my mind, Therefore I have hope. Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:21-23)
In a world that is faithless, God is faithful, and being faithful is not something God does; it is who He is.
“For Adam was formed first, then Eve.” (1 Timothy 2:13)
Faithfulness is essential to God’s being.
When God makes a promise, be encouraged that He will fulfill it. When God speaks, know that He will act.
“Your love, Lord, reaches to the heavens, your faithfulness to the skies.” (Psalm 36:5)
The Bible assures us of that over and over again. God never forgets, and He does not fail. God never goes against His Word.
“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” (Hebrews 10:23)
Maybe it seems like God is being distant, and you cannot feel Him or see Him working in your life right now.
God never said that we would not see trouble, but God does promise to be faithful through it all.
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
God is working; it may not be immediate, it may not be visible right now, but God is always working, and it is always for our good if we are in Jesus.
If your situation is not good now, know that it is not over. Hold on to God’s promises and call on God for help because He is faithful.
How have you seen God be faithful to you in the past? Look at how God has been faithful in your life, and know that His past faithfulness is proof of His future provision for you. Pray and ask Him to show you.
All you have to do is ask Him. So ask!
“Heavenly Father, I am so very thankful I know You as Lord and Savior. I trust only in You. In these times we are living in, You are our hope and our guide. In Your presence is fullness of joy, and I will research Your Words daily. You alone are my peace in times like these and in my days to come. I trust You for my every provision. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
