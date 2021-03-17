Group of six tops at Lee Elementary

A group of six students – Alice Hernandez, Makel Gerrard, Katie Rivas, Bo Grounds, Kaitlyn Rains and Landon Lee – are Lee Elementary's Students of the Month for February 2021.
4th Grade
• Alice Hernandez is the daughter of Megan and Cody Fields and Ryan and Sara Hernandez. She has five sisters and three brothers.
Alice enjoys reading and watching Harry Potter movies. Her favorite subject is math and her favorite food is spaghetti. When Alice grows up, she wants to be an orthodontist.
• Makel Gerrard is the son of Curtis and Amy Gerrard. He has five siblings.
Makel enjoys karate and his favorite food is garlic bread. His favorite subject is social studies with Mrs. Ring. When Makel gets older, he would like to own his own dojo studio.
5th Grade
• Katie Rivas is the daughter of Douglas and Veronica Rivas. She has five siblings.
Her hobbies include eating, reading, and sleeping. Katie’s favorite food is Chinese food. Katie wants to be a chef when she gets older.
• Bo Grounds is the son of Gregg and Jennifer Grounds. He has one brother, Levi, who is in 3rd grade.
His hobbies include gaming and watching YouTube. His favorite subject is science and his favorite food is French fries. When Bo grows up, he wants to be a game streamer.
6th Grade
• Kaitlyn Rains is the daughter Stephen and Crystal Rains. She has four siblings.
Her hobbies include track, basketball, and cheer. Kaitlyn’s favorite food is mashed potatoes. She wants to be a brain surgeon when she gets older.
• Landon Lee is the son of Jason and Laura Lee. He has one brother, Gunner, who is in 3rd grade. His hobbies include playing football and bow hunting.
Landon’s favorite subject is math with Coach Harrison. His favorite food is a chili cheese coney. When he gets older, Landon wants to be a football player.
