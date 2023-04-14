More stories on the Lindsay community are again coming as the Lindsay Historical Society is planning an event for this weekend.
Robert Harrison is scheduled to talk about the many stories from the Harrison family story during the gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16 at the Pikes Peak School.
A quilt make the Piecemakers Quilting Guild will be raffled off at the event.
•••
The Pauls Valley Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley.
After a short business meeting, the special guest speaker will be John Blake. The title of his talk is “1887.”
Anyone interested in Pauls Valley area history is encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Lorraine at 405-238-0068 or call 405-238-2244 and leave a message.
•••
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Stratford Post Office, 116 East Main.
Postal workers will be on-site to answer questions about such postal positions as rural carrier assistant.
USPS employment requires applicants to be at least 18 years old or 16 with a high school diploma, be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment, be a U.S. citizen, provide recent employment history and have a safe driving record.
•••
The next book in a lecture series is this week at Pauls Valley's public library.
Scholar Mark Davies is set to lead a lecture on the book “Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Nora Sparks Warren Library.
The last book in this current series, which has a theme of “Friendship,” is “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton next month
William Carney is scheduled to lead a lecture on May 11.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
•••
A Whitebead Indian Education Public Hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the Whitebead School cafeteria.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites in April.
• Thursday, April 13 (12:30 to 5:45 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, April 25 (9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, April 27 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank, 315 W. Grant in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month at the Nora Sparks Warren Public Library in Pauls Valley.
The next meeting is set for April 22.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.