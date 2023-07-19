God created us to become like Jesus and wants us to grow spiritually!
“But solid food belongs to those of full age, that is, those who, because of use, have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.” Hebrews 5:14.
God wants us to be like Jesus, not to become a god but to become Godly, with Godly character.
“For whom He foreknew, He also predestined to be conformed to the image of His Son, that He might be the firstborn among many brethren.” Romans 8:29.
A lot of people ask, Why is this happening to me? It is during these times we can grow up spiritually. Our life is designed to help us grow up spiritually: the good, bad, and the ugly.
God is not evil but can bring good out of any situation.
Instead of telling God, Why is this happening to me? Say, What do you want me to learn from this God? Every circumstance in life will either make us better or bitter. We choose how we will respond in every situation.
Every situation has a purpose, and the objective is to help us grow up spiritually to be more like Jesus.
The purpose of God in our lives is to grow up spiritually and become more like Jesus. What is Jesus like? When we look at Jesus, we see what the Bible calls the fruit of the Spirit.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23.
These qualities God wants to build in our lives.
God teaches us to love when we are around unlovely people. God teaches us joy in the middle of sadness. God teaches us how to have peace in the middle of chaos. God teaches us patience in all situations!
God teaches us all these qualities throughout our lives, and it will take the rest of our life. It is a process. God will use all kinds of situations in our lives to help us develop spiritual depth and become more like Jesus.
What is the priority of spiritual growth in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I want to be more like Jesus and live to the praise of Your glory. I am asking the Holy Spirit to lead me in a plain path so I can live out Your life in me. As I read and allow the Word of You, Father, to live in me, I know I will be to the praise of Your glory. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.