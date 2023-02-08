Growing in difficult times

We often put a lot of emphasis on what we do. If we have a good job or live in a good neighborhood, then we are a success.
While having a promising career and doing well financially is great, they are not all there is to life.
“He who is slow to anger is better than the mighty, And he who rules his spirit than he who takes a city.” (Proverbs 16:32)
Success in life is more than just what we do or have; it is also things like having self-control and being patient.
Often, the difficult times in our lives help us develop character.
When things are going well, it is easy to thank God and be happy.
When things are difficult, and we do not know if we can go on, that is when our character is on display.
Who we are and what we do in those situations shows off the habits we have developed up to that point.
Instead of getting upset by difficulty, try to look at it positively. Difficult situations can allow us to grow and practice patience and self-control.
Decide to let difficult times make you better. Choose to work on the habits and attitudes and grow closer to God during these times.
Do you have the self-control to say no to peer pressure? Are you patient when things get tough in your life?
“Heavenly Father, I make a decision today to let difficult times make me better. I will rely on You and Your Holy Spirit within. I know I am to live showing You to the world. I must stop and think, what would Jesus do? I will read Your Word daily concerning self-control and in that asking You to help me represent You as You would have me to do. Thank You for the Holy Spirit within that will help me fulfill this. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.