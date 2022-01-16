Growing spiritually all year

Growth is a normal part of living and producing fruit.
We do not have to have a degree in botany to tell that a vine is growing grapes, and the vine does not have to sit there straining hard to produce the grapes. It is a natural process of life that brings nourishment to others, and it is the same spiritually.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.” (Galatians 5:22-23)
Each Believer's output of fruit will vary, at some point, the fruit will show, whether it is the fruit of the Spirit (people we win to Jesus, Godly lifestyle, giving, or our praise).
All of these things visibly demonstrate that growth is happening in and through us as we abide in Jesus and seek Him.
“If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you.” (John 15:7)
With a promise like that, why would not more people pray? Could it be because they have not seen results?
There is a reason for that: there are conditions to the promise.
First, we must abide in Jesus; second, He must abide in us; and third, God’s Words, the Bible must also abide in us.
It is only then that our desires will become God’s desires, and then "will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you."
“As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you; abide in My love.” (John 15:9)
True, lasting, authentic joy is one of the things this world craves the most, and it is the very thing Jesus promises us.
The question is, are you willing to go God's way to get it, growing and abiding in Him this year?
“Heavenly Father, As Your child, I know Your promises are for me. I will abide in Your Word as Your Word grows deep in my heart by meditation of the Word. I do have joy, and I must allow Your Holy Spirit to lead me. I abide in Your love; What a blessed life in trusting in You. I give You praise! In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
