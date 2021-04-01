Growing up in the DDB family

DDB’s newest feature employee is Rondi Shea.
Shea started her DDB career in the electrical department on June 9, 2009 at a very young age as she's worked in many departments through her years of service.
She was promoted from there to administrative assistant for Sherri O’Dell. From there, Rondi also served as an administrative assistant for the quality department and the production department. She served split duties as a sales assistant while working as the administrative assistant for production.
Shea started her latest adventure with DDB as the shipping and receiving coordinator on July 20, 2020, where “she is doing an excellent job in her current position.”
“I have grown up here,” Rondi said about what she like about working at DDB.
“I love the family atmosphere and my coworkers, many of whom have been with me throughout my career. They have helped me through growing up.
“Tonya James is my second mom. I spend more time with my work family than with my family.”
Rondi said she's learned many things at DDB that's helped her in her personal life.v Her experience in electrical and her computer skills have helped her outside of work in many ways.
“I am thankful to be working at DDB all these years.”
Rondi’s favorite person in the whole world is her 5-year-old niece, Aubriella. They enjoy junk food and movies. Rondi loves reading and spending time with her mom and sisters. She also loves to visit her dad every opportunity she gets.
“On behalf of DDB, thank you, Rondi, for growing up with us. We appreciate all you do to contribute to the success of DDB.”
