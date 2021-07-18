Growing up spiritually

It takes years for a person to grow spiritually. Spiritual growth and maturity take time. We can not rush the development of the character of Jesus. The fruit of the Spirit, like physical fruit, only develops with plenty of time and proper nurturing.
“being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ; “(Philippians 1:6)
During the process of spiritual growth, God slowly uncovers parts of our lives that need to change for us to be more like Jesus.
Think of our lives before Jesus. We experienced problems, and life’s difficulties helped God get our attention and see that our lives were not built on a good foundation.
Jesus wants us to surrender all of our life to Him. God does not want just a tiny portion of who we are. God wants access to all of us.
When we open the door of our lives to Jesus, God comes in. Jesus wants to go in, but we say, “No, that part of my life is closed. I do not want you going in there.”
When we invited Jesus into our lives, we needed to give Him complete access. Jesus does not want us to limit how or where He works in our lives. Otherwise, we are limiting how much we can mature.
Jesus wants us to give Him all of ourselves. We may think we have surrendered all of our life to Jesus, but the truth is we are still hanging on to some parts of our life. Jesus is not upset with us. He wants to work with us to help us uncover areas that we still need to surrender to Him.
Spiritual growth is a long process, and some days it will feel like a struggle or even a battle. The good news is that the outcome is certain. God has promised that He will continue till His work is done.
What areas of your life have you not surrendered to Jesus?
If you have not trusted in Jesus and committed to following Him, do not wait any longer.
There is a big difference between people with hope and those people without hope. You can see it in their eyes. They act like this is all they have. Like it is over. Like that is all there is to life.
Believers know that they are going to be with God for eternity. There is hope because they know they will be reunited one day with their loved ones who followed Jesus. For a Believer, there is nothing more important.
Once you trust in Jesus, you can be confident that you will spend eternity with Jesus. If you are ready to trust in Jesus or you want to recommit your life, then pray this prayer:
“Dear Jesus, I am grateful for Your love and Your sacrifice that makes it possible for me to join You in heaven. I know I do not deserve it, and I want to use the rest of my life serving You instead of serving myself. I commit my life to You, and I ask You to save me and accept me into Your family. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Do you know that you will spend eternity with Jesus? If not, do not delay. Make that decision today.
If you prayed to accept Jesus, please email us at support@i-bible.com and let us know. We want to pray with you and help you start your journey with Jesus.
“Heavenly Father, I gladly give my life to You, knowing You want full access to all of my life. I need You, Father, as there is no place for peace outside of You. You are all knowing, all loving, all wisdom, and You desire for me to follow You in everything I say and do. I submit to Your guidance. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
