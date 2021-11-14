Growingly spiritually

When God helps us grow spiritually, God does it at our pace.
When we read the Bible every day and apply it to our lives, we grow spiritually.
“if indeed you have heard Him and have been taught by Him, as the truth is in Jesus: that you put off, concerning your former conduct, the old man which grows corrupt according to the deceitful lusts, and be renewed in the spirit of your mind, and that you put on the new man which was created according to God, in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 4:21-24)
The Holy Spirit will make changes in our lives far beyond anything we thought possible, but it is not going to happen overnight.
By spending time with God every day, by spending time in God’s word and prayer, we start to grow in spiritual maturity, Christlikeness, and purpose.
God wants us to be stronger emotionally, physically, spiritually, psychologically, and financially; all we have to be is intentional about it.
“But we all, with unveiled face, beholding as in a mirror the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as by the Spirit of the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 3:18)
We become more like Jesus, and we get rid of the old habits and our old ways that keep us from knowing Jesus and becoming more like Him.
We put on our new nature with the help of the Holy Spirit and let God do His work in us. No matter how long it takes.
What “old things and old ways” do you need to get rid of to get to know Jesus better?
“Heavenly Father, I want to grow more like you each day. I want to be stronger than ever in You as I take Your Word into my life by meditating on it day and night. Your Holy Spirit within me will lead me into all truth and guide me through each day. I will lay aside every weight and sin that can easily ensnare me and run with endurance following Your lead. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.