By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
A majority of guardianships occur because a person can no longer care for themselves.
That always reminds me of Mark Twain’s comment, “If I’da known I was going to live so long, I’da taken better care of myself.”
So, these last few weeks we have discussed various aspects of guardianship including:
1. Is guardianship necessary? Can a Durable Power of Attorney suffice?
2. What extent of disability is required to justify guardianship?
3. Who is qualified to act as a guardian?
4. What does a guardian do?
To complete this review of Oklahoma guardianship, we will review two additional areas of interest: A guardian’s compensation and what steps must be taken to remove a guardian.
• Compensation. This is an area of particular concern to both the Ward and the heirs of the Ward because excessive fees can severely impact the size of a Ward’s estate.
So what are the guidelines for a guardian’s pay? A guardian may recover any out of pocket expenses he incurs.
However, for most situations, a guardian’s compensation is purely up to the court’s judgment as to what the court “deems is just and reasonable.” What does that mean in practice? The court may evaluate compensation in several ways.
1. Compensation based upon an hourly rate for hours worked.
2. Compensation based upon a percentage of the value of the Ward’s estate.
3. Compensation based upon a formula similar to that used for a similar function, such as acting as a Trustee or acting as the Personal Representative in a probate action.
4. The judge may also use his own valuation based upon some combination of the above, such as a percentage for property administration and an hourly fee for the personal care of the Ward.
The statute provides a specific formula only for the situation in which a guardian manages the collection of income from a Ward’s property.
In that specific situation the guardian receives a fixed 7 ½% of the income so collected. Oklahoma Statute 30 OS 4-401 requires that whatever compensation is paid must be pre-approved by the court.
Compensation for a guardian is, then, not a fixed value. Only actual out of pocket expenses and the special case of collecting income can be specifically defined.
Of particular importance is the fact that all payments to a guardian must be reviewed and pre-approved by the judge.
Consequently, this requirement enables the court to oversee all expenses and compensation. In addition, the discretionary provisions of the statute permit a judge to apply a customized form of compensation as may be proper for the unique circumstances involved in each case.
