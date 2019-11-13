Gulfport Energy Corporation has announced the grant recipients of the Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma in Garvin, Grady and Stephens counties.
In Garvin County there were two grant recipients.
One was the Jackson Elementary project in Pauls Valley called “Chromebooks for the Win!”
Another was “Focus on Energy Project” at Elmore City-Pernell Middle School.
The Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma invests in the areas where they operate with an impact-driven focus on education, health, human services and the environment.
This particular grant cycle focused on granting to organizations providing educational and youth development programming and projects in the three-county region that includes Garvin County.
“Gulfport Energy believes in impacting, empowering and improving the communities in which we do business in and our employees reside,” said Courtney Dickens, external relations coordinator of Gulfport Energy.
“We are proud to support these projects and look forward to seeing the difference that each project will make across these counties.”
Grant recipients in Grady County include:
• Grady County Sheriff’s Office: Grady County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Program.
• Canadian Valley Technology Center: Student Ambassador Program and Mentor Match Program.
• Chickasha Public Schools Foundation: Chickasha Public School Foundation Classroom Closet.
• Engage Learning Oklahoma, Inc: Design and Prototype Competition- “Design + Do.”
In Stephens County it's “Sold Out Leadership Labs” for schools in Duncan.
Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company headquartered in Oklahoma City.
