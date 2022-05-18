Gunner wins Paoli essay contest

Gunner Manning is the winner of an essay contest held each for the senior class at Paoli High School.
Each year the Paoli Senior Citizens Association and Museum sponsors the Family History Essay Contest for the local high school seniors.
“Thank you, Gunner, for submitting a very detailed and informative essay,” officials said.
“Gunner is an outstanding academic student, as well as, a young man with exceptional scholastic achievements and a promising focus for his life. Congratulations Gunner!”
The purpose of the essay is to capture the current history of families in the community.
“While we appreciate past endeavors to preserve Paoli’s history, we want to continue gathering the family history of those who live in Paoli or attend Paoli Public School, and make it a wonderful community to live in.”
The Paoli Senior Citizens meet on the first Thursday of each month to have a pot-luck lunch at the local senior citizen’s building located at 408 West Davis Street in Paoli. It is open for anyone who is 50 years and older.
In addition, the Paoli Senior Citizens Association rents their building for parties, dinners and reunions at a daily rate of $150. Rental applications may be obtained by contacting President Terry Erwin at 405-238-8436.
