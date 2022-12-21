Hall of Fame salute

Pauls Valley artist Kevin Stark was inducted into the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame at the 2022 Awards Show held earlier this month. The next opry show is set for Saturday night, Jan. 7 at the PV Junior High auditorium. Guests lined up include Terry Wilson, Mary Alice Koehn, Zack Mitchell, Annie Reed, Chandler Elliott and April Davis.

