'Halloween-towns' galore - I trust

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
Not often that the column falls on an exact holiday, trust you all are fully decorated and well stocked for tonight’s visits by local ghosts and goblins.
We are fortunate to be living in an area that turns into “Halloweentown,” where the children are able to trick or treat in traditional ways, running up and down the streets with abandon, just having fun.
We have been impressed with our neighbor’s creativity, and so much so that we also get our evening walk completed, just to savor the residential decorations.
Even during “Covid-Ween,” our area was into the spirit of the season. With it opened up even more this year, it should really be a fun evening.
I just hope the weather holds. I doubt, though, that even rain and wind, very Halloween by the way, will keep the little ones inside this year.
What are your favorite memories of Halloween? Here are my Top 10, and going through the exercise reminds me of a similar rundown used quite frequently on The Late Show with David Letterman. I hope these bring a smile to your face.
The first five are from my childhood, the last, and the best of the best, are from the years when we were raising our sons.
10]. Growing up near Chicago, the weather was always a factor. I well remember having to dress in a heavy coat and how frustrating that was with a costume underneath.
9]. There were not a large number of streetlights in the late '50s and early '60s in our neighborhood and when it got dark, it was really dark – a bit scary – as there seemed always to be a wind blowing. That did not stop me from obtaining my yearly allotment of treats.
8]. There was an old quarry pond on the campus of our local college, and rumor had it that someone had disappeared in there. The old pump house next to it was supposedly haunted. We still explored, and of course, put our head in . . . to the house, and no ghosts, but that smell, scary enough.
7]. I seem to remember going to a movie over Halloween weekend, and if memory serves, that was the time when movie houses, they called them that because we spent so much time there, had double features. Still not a fan of scary movies.
6]. Yes, I too rejected popcorn balls and all pennies.
Fast forward – two decades:
5]. We lived on a street where there were just enough houses to fill the guys' bags. Well, sort of. As they got older, we did travel to the other side of town where they had friends from ‘the other school district’ – and our church as well.
4]. Loved how my wife took such care to assemble original costumes, and how much she looked forward, and still does, to decorating the house. She made four wooden ghosts, one for each of our sons, that we set up in the front of the house. Along with our trash bag ghosts flying in the nearby “gnarly” tree, it was magical.
3]. We loved to watch the Halloween films: Hocus Pocus, Halloween Town, and the Harry Potter series come readily to mind. To be honest, we still watch those films, and this year, and I don’t know why because it is still one frightening film, we sat through Alfred Hitchcock’s, The Birds.
2]. Trying to ration the candy obtained on Halloween night, ostensibly for their lunch bags, was normally a fruitless exercise.
1]. Dear friends would come over on Halloween night and we would cook chili and hot dogs with all the fixns', thankfully, a temporary diversion from the treats. They had three sons, and with our gang, it was a blessed time.
We still talk about it.
Coming soon: As I type this to you, we are getting ready to leave for Walt Disney World. Look for an update, or two, in coming columns. I am anticipating there will be a great deal to share, and I am fairly certain that my overly creative mind will be on overdrive.
The challenge will be how much to edit out.
Remember, there is always an opening night in our Halloween – towns.
Enjoy “seeing” you in the “E”dition of the Democrat.
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where ARTS Thou? Since 5/2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.