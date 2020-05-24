Hamilton returns

By Tim Smith
The @home edition
In actuality, he has never really departed, at least the theatrical icon.
I don’t normally spend the majority of this weekly visit on a single topic. There are events that suddenly burst on the scene that have to be highlighted, and so, as the VIRUS2020 challenges continue to show signs of winding down, hopeful indicators emerge. The following falls squarely in the latter camp.
It was announced last week that on July 3, 2020, Disney+ will be airing the filmed version of “Hamilton, An American Musical,” the Pulitzer Prize winning stage production that burst on the Broadway scene in 2015 and has concurrently been running on theatre stages across the nation ever since.
The film release features the original Broadway cast that includes its creator, Tony Award winner for its music-lyrics and book, Lin-Manuel Miranda, appearing most recently in “Mary Poppins Returns.” The original airing date for the Hamilton film was set for 2021 and this move is a rare one indeed.
The news broke, for me, over postings on social media, and I was a bit stunned knowing that the film was out there, in development. It is clear, that due to the ongoing health challenges, they’ve ramped up the editing and an exciting opportunity now awaits.
With this lead time, hopefully parents will prepare their @ home students with American and Revolutionary War history lessons, musical theater lovers will be able to savor the best in the art form, the opportunities are endless. This is the period of streaming and “zooming,” and aren’t we glad to have bright lights such as Hamilton at the end of our daily tunnels. Staying at home may finally be an option, not our only choice.
It has been announced by Lincoln Center that the following will be available beginning the week of June 19, 2020:
“Stream our production of ACT ONE (2014), a play written and directed by James Lapine and from the autobiography by Moss Hart. A cast of 22 played over 40 parts in this funny, heartbreaking and suspenseful portrait of legendary writer/director Moss Hart. . . It will be available to stream for free for one week beginning Friday, June 19 at 8:00 pm ET on Lincoln Center’s You Tube channel, Facebook page, and on Lincoln Center at Home.”
Mr. Hart’s 1959 book was pivotal in launching my thoughts of having a career in theater. Another opportunity for those who likewise aspire to the similar calling. It is one of those books you simply can’t put down.
I keep the copy of Act One: An Autobiography that was owned by my grandparents sitting next to me at my home office desk. I love Mr. Hart’s dedication: “For my wife, Kitty Carlisle, The book she asked for.”
That is followed by a most intriguing quote from Evelyn Waugh: It reads:
“These memories, which are my life – for we possess nothing certainly except the past – were always with me. Like he pigeons of St. Mark’s. they were everywhere under my feet, singly, in pairs, in little honey-voiced congregations, nodding, strutting, winking, rolling the tender feathers of their necks, perching sometimes, if I stood still, on my shoulder or pecking a broken biscuit from between my lips; until, suddenly, the noon gun boomed and in a moment, with a flutter and sweep of wings, the pavement was bare and the whole sky above dark with a tumult of fowl.”
In passing: So very sad to learn that Ken Osmond, who played the iconic Ed Haskell on the “Leave It To Beaver” sitcom (1957-1963) passed away after a long illness. For some affirmation of a kinder and gentler time, find the program on a streaming service and simply enjoy.
Stay the course, or as they say, enjoy these summer school “courses“- as it were.
t A s
(This is the online @home edition of the Where A r [ts] Thou? series by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.