Hanging out with your spirit

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Welcome back from wherever you spent Thanksgiving. Can Christmas be only three weeks away? North Texas is just now getting some fall-like weather, let alone having any discussion of a white Christmas.
Keeping our fingers crossed on the latter, not sure we have had even a dusting since 2013.
This month’s featured book is “Turning Pro: Tap Your Inner Power and Create Your Life’s Work” by Steven Pressfield, who penned a book shared in an earlier column, titled, “The War of Art.”
Both books follow the same presentation style, short and highly impactful thoughts and/or experiences surrounding a theme of what it means to be a professional, and in this case, he continues his focus on writing.
He attacks the craft of authoring from so many different angles, and whereas the thoughts are concise, one can only process so much in any one reading session. That happens to fit my preparation routine to a tee, and yet it is certainly not for everyone. Being forewarned is being forearmed in this case.
Don’t let the size of the book lure you into a gentle holiday read either – maybe it is more for the new year when resolutions are about to kick in.
I may not have shared this with you in previous visits, but I have fondly dubbed my home office as “Rusty Water Tower Place” or “RWTP,” honoring the 1950s relic that sits near the entrance of our residential area. Just love the thing – and sadly, as the explosive growth in far north Ft. Worth County continues, it will finally, and one day, leave us forever. One morning I will slip off to get a coffee and when I return, it will be on the ground, being cut up for scrap, that is how fast life moves in this area of the world.
Its picture will always have a place of honor in my studio space, wherever and whenever the ‘Muse’ takes me – more on her in a moment.
Mr. Pressman devotes a section in the book to these “sanctuaries of creativity,” aptly titled, “A Practice Has A Space,” and so it does. From the book, and just to whet your new year’s redecoration intent:
“A practice has a space, and that place is sacred. There’s a wonderful book called “Where Women Create.” It’s a compilation of photos of studios and workshops where various female artists do their magic. The workspaces are those of potters and weavers, quilters and dressmakers, architects and sculptors, painters, filmmakers, editors.
The book has an excellent text, but you don’t need to read it. Just look at these sacred spaces. What you’ll see is this: Order, Commitment, Passion, Love, Intensity, Beauty (and) Humility. . . They all serve the Muse. And each has discovered in that service her unique and authentic essence.
I have attempted, on numerous occasions, to explain my space to our children, and as kind as they are, and respectful as they remain, I still notice an occasional rolling of the eyes. I sometimes sense that they are anticipating what will arrive at their doorsteps before the garage sale commences. Can’t say that I blame them, there is virtually no free space remaining in the ‘towers’ gallery.
The one word that stuck out in Mr. Pressman’s explanation of what the space represents to fellow artisans, is love. Every item represents a connection to at least one other person along my life’s journey that presented to me the greatest of all gifts, their time.
I wish that I could include a photo, or two – or three – maybe even four, (sorry, there is a great deal of love on these walls) from “RWTP” – it would, hopefully, bring a smile to your face.
Theatre-Alive: Looking forward to listening to the Goodman Theatre’s audio production of “A Christmas Carol” that is currently streaming. I encourage you to check out your favorite theatres for more of this type of performance offering during the virus impacted holiday season.
The Goodman is a Chicago landmark, and we must support similar institutions that reflect a renewed and hope-filled world that seems to have gotten a bit darker over the past few years.
From its website: “The Goodman Theatre was established in July 1922, by a gift . . . from William and Edna Goodman to the Art Institute of Chicago for the purpose of building a theatre to memorialize their son Kenneth . . . (who) had expressed his vision of an ideal theater, one that would combine professional training with the highest possible performance standards.”
A picture, or two – and a memento selected at random remembers when.
A happy and hope filled holiday season to each of you.
t A s
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.