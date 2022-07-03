Happy 4th and God bless America

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“In all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Tomorrow is the big day, trust you all have plans to celebrate. It should be a glorious day as the 2020 and 2021 summer festivities were either cancelled or were very low key.
I always wish, and maybe one day I can make this happen: I would love to fly over a populated area and just look at the sky being lit up with all manner of fireworks.
From the cartoon strip – Peanuts: Charles Schulz (cartoonist).
Frame One – Linus says to Charlie Brown: “I am very patriotic,” Charlie Brown looks @ him.
Frame Two – Again Linus: “I love my country. . . I love my state. . .” Charlie Brown continues to look @ him – no expression changes on his face.
Frame Three – Again Linus, as he turns to walk away from Charlie Brown: “I believe in statehood, countryhood, cityhood and neighborhood!” Charlie Brown, remains expressionless.
Frame Four – Charlie Brown says, as he looks at us: “How patriotic can you get?”
Reactions – 2022 Tony Awards: I have had a few weeks to ponder the results of the awards for theater excellence and here are a few thoughts:
1. As I commented in the newsstand edition, with the challenges of re-opening the Broadway community, it still amazes me that there were resources available to not only get theatre doors open, but to keep them open. Historically: A number of productions would open, then shutter for a time, then reopen – and on and on went that revolving door.
I can’t imagine being a Tony voter, required to see all nominated productions, trying to fulfill that commitment within the viewing window, especially for those who live outside the New York City environment.
Note: This is being written just two days after the Tony Awards. Just last evening, Hugh Jackman, the star of The Music Man, posted on Facebook that he would miss performances due to testing positive for Covid. Point made.
2. According to the earliest reporting source I could find, Playbill.com, eleven productions received at least one award and that bodes well for the touring marketplace over the next few years. I get a sense that the voting members, although charged with voting for the ‘best’ in each category, in the back of their minds, they have an ever-watchful thought on how the production/s might play, no pun intended, in markets across the nation, and certainly in the West End of London.
With entertainment dollars stretched to the maximum in all markets, it is “one world” when it comes to filling its stages.
3. A long-time friend stated the following: “Like everything else today the (Tony Award) celebration of one’s individuality was present, (on the telecast) but I think (it was) done tastefully.”
Since we are at the beginning of the heavy summer vacation season, even though gas prices are high, I understand that folks are really getting out, even RV sales are reportedly up – all good signs – and as I always remind you to do this time of the year; please stop and support local art venues along the way.
Not exactly ‘local’: Since 1984, I have had a close relationship, a long-distance arts partnership actually, with the team at the Chino Community Theatre in Chino, CA. We lived in that area of southern California from mid-1984 to early 1988.
Each month, I am a guest at their Zoom formatted team meeting where they review the operation’s status, (they run the 7th Street Theatre), upcoming productions/ calendar and general news. What makes this a particularly interesting period of my long association, is summed up in the next paragraph.
Like all performance venues, emerging from the Covid period remains a challenge. Added to a preexisting laundry list of “dos and don’ts” levied by the city and county, the state of California recently imposed new regulations, through legislation entitled AB5.
In a nutshell, and according to my source, the ruling sets strict “. . . limitations on organizations hiring independent contractors and gig workers …, (and where certain entertainment sectors, especially in the music industry were exempted), “… this carve-out did not reach non-profit community theatres up and down the state.”
Back again, to the future: From our last “ZooMeeting” on June 14th. From all the reports, the production and management team appear to be running at full speed, always a good sign when you consider the schedule that must be met to mount any production. From auditions, rehearsals and coordinating all the opening night procedures, a great deal of news is certainly better than being limited to no news as experienced over past few years.
Next week: “Fly, don’t walk” to see Top Gun Maverick – and then, hold on to your seats – and our visit to the Amy Keever Gallery: Fine Art/Wild Flowers located just off the square in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns. And isn’t that wonderful to anticipate and experience.
