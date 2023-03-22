Happy birthday to local church

Happy birthday goes out to a Pauls Valley church as it celebrates hitting the century mark.
Christian Life Church in Pauls Valley is celebrating its 100th anniversary of sharing God's Word to the community with a special event on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26.
Located at 820 South Walnut, the church will host activities on both days.
Saturday, March 25
• 2 to 3 p.m. – Fellowship and snacks
• 3 to 4 p.m. – Uvonne Moyers Memorial Concert
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Celebration service
Sunday, March 26
• 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Fellowship time and light breakfast
• 11 a.m. – Family worship service
• 1 p.m. – Lunch at the church
