Happy birthday to local church

Happy birthday goes out to a Pauls Valley church as it celebrates hitting the century mark.

Christian Life Church in Pauls Valley is celebrating its 100th anniversary of sharing God's Word to the community with a special event on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26.

Located at 820 South Walnut, the church will host activities on both days.

Saturday, March 25

• 2 to 3 p.m. – Fellowship and snacks

• 3 to 4 p.m. – Uvonne Moyers Memorial Concert

• 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Celebration service

Sunday, March 26

• 10 to 10:45 a.m. – Fellowship time and light breakfast

• 11 a.m. – Family worship service

• 1 p.m. – Lunch at the church

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you