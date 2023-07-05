'Happy Birthday' week and some tid-bits to consider

By Tim Smith
Continuing, and “hot off the press,” Literally, (well June 26th) and as this was being written: Playbill: June 26, 2023: By Logan Culwell-Block:
“Hamilton Broadway Album 1st Cast Recording to Be Certified Diamond by RIAA, (Recording Industry Association of America).”
“The certification means the album has sold a staggering 10 million since its release in 2015, making it, by far, the best-selling cast album of all time.”
In this digital/streaming age, a most interesting milestone.
From that news report: The article goes on to say that “The certification also marks the musical’s continued dominance as the best-selling cast album of all time, a distinction its held since 2018. Its closest competition is the Broadway cast album of Les Misérables, the London cast album of The Phantom of the Opera and its highlights release, the original London cast recording of My Fair Lady, and the Wicked Broadway album.”
Will Rogers-Making a comeback? I recently cited the Wikipedia reference that Mr. Rogers had penned 3,600 columns for newspaper release, (along with numerous other works). In that spirit, I am contemplating returning, on occasion, to sharing some of his (historical) reflections.
I reference a book of his writings that I secured from the Will Rogers Memorial (Museum) in Claremore, OK.
Stay “turned” here as it may take time for all the votes to be tallied . . . early projections are leaning to that affirmative renewal.
A final homage, in “our” local newspaper: I sit, reflecting on my mother’s life journey in the pages of the Kewanee, (Illinois) Star-Courier newspaper where her father, my grandfather, served as its publisher at his retirement.
It suddenly dawned on me that I had edited/written her obituary. That period was full of emotions; hence the memory fog. A full circle moment, in print, to be certain.
It also brought the affirming realization knowing that my mom and grandfather would be proud of my newspaper journey. The acorn, as they say, did not fall too far from the elm tree that was so prominent in the backyard of my grandparent’s home during my childhood.
Special note: A very special lady who has lived her entire life, (she baby-sat for my sister and me), two doors down from my grandparents, receives the column each week, and blessed us by attending mother’s service.
My appreciation to readers who send me arts related tid-bits. A friend is traveling in Europe and attended a production @ The Globe Theater in London, where he was up close, “standing” as a “groundling” - well at least for a short time – by his admission. Maybe the rain caused his ‘hasty’ relocation.
Another friend, from Utah, began a recent email to me with the following: “Hey, Tim….do you need a pair of shoes? I know of a place where you can select from 6,000 pairs of shoes! How ‘bout a whaling painting over your fake fireplace or fake ivy for your backyard garden? All those and more are found up at the Utah Shakespeare Festival Prop Shoppe.”
He has been taking theater classes at a local university and volunteers from that program, as part of their commitment, work in areas of production support.
Forgot to mention: June 18-24, 1942 is one of the most important weeks in rock n’ roll history. For it was on June 18, (1942) and June 20, (1942), that Sir Paul McCartney and Brian Wilson, respectively, were born.
Both “B” groups, The Beatles, and The Beach Boys, established the sounds of the ’60s that have never lost favor.
Next in importance-for our musical heritage: March 22nd - and as we kicked off this week’s column saluting the Hamilton success; it is the birthdate of musical theater icons, Stephen Sondheim, (1930-2021), and Andrew Lloyd Webber, (1948 -). Can you imagine what they will discuss on their first heavenly birthday together?
Stay tuned: Just received a brochure from the Garvin County (OK) Choral Society & Sinfonietta titled, “A Season of Wows!” presenting their 2023-2024 season. Head to the website, Garvin CountySings.com for all the details. Their home base is Pauls Valley, OK, moving ever forward with its expanding arts presence in the area.
Next week: Major changes at TheatreSquared (Founded 2005) in Fayetteville, AR, impacting the regional professional theatre landscape.
Remember, you are always building something.
“At my age, I never buy green bananas!” [Gourmand unknown]
