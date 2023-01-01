Happy New Year

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“How can let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Welcome back, hoping that your holiday season, Christmas celebrations and New Year’s resolutions are memories – and actions – that will sustain you – enrich you through the coming year.
Looks like we have a film that we can ‘actually experience’ in our local theater, and not have to sit in front of a ‘smaller’ screen at home.
The latter does get a bit old, don’t you think, even with the monster units everyone seems to have. Anyway –
Avatar: The Way of Water looks to be that major viewing experience, and if I might; we need to enter into that world with a certain level of realization as to the sheer magnitude of the cinematic/technologic effort that went in to just getting it to the screen, and then, the fact that for the next decade, it will continue to chart new “waters.”
The holiday was filled with a great deal of travel, seeing family and friends, sharing in the blessings of the seasons and simply getting a sense of what interests them as it relates to our rich cultural landscape. It really ties into the Avatar phenomenon that looks to dominate our attention well into the future, whether one likes the subject matter or not.
On that note: I got into a long discussion with our son who follows the feature film/steaming landscape closely attempting to chart a ‘generational’ agreement. In the end, we found common ground on the (potential) demise of the traditional cineplex in favor of the large format screens, IMAX, 3D and the like.
With the aforementioned @ home screen size, it seems like a natural progression.
What will this do to institutions like the Academy Awards, [the Oscar], is one of the major stumbling blocks for this progression, and it will certainly not be an overnight realization.
However, the battle lines have long ago been drawn, and it will be interesting to contemplate.
On a bit cheerier note: We have been enjoying the Great American Family channel with its new Christmas productions. When coupled with our traditional holiday film favorites, we are enjoying our quieter holidays just a bit more.
New year’s resolution: Some traditions never go away, and I for one enjoy making at least one resolution.
As I type this in, I am writing it down on my desk calendar – and I may share with you a year from now.
Good luck with yours, now, write it down – and just for good measure.
Remember, there is always an opening night in our towns.
PS: When you have a moment, and the family is gathered around that big screen, call up the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One to see how the production team assembled the greatest stunt in film history.
PSS: A new addition to your Christmas film library, please watch the quite unique The Man Who Invented Christmas, the story of Charles Dickens’ creation of A Christmas Carol.
Dedicated to everyone who has supported this creative journey.
Happy New Year
t. a. smith
