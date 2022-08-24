Haralson-Beaty

Mackenzie Haralson and Zachary Beaty were united in marriage early Saturday evening, August 6 at Rosemary Ridge Venue in Stillwater, Oklahoma with Kimbery Dorisio officiating.
The aisle was adorned with olive branches along the seats, and the altar displayed a beautiful baby's breath archway. The venue was filled with candles and greenery.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her uncle Gary Haralson during the processional “Wildest Dreams.”
The bride wore two dresses, one for the ceremony and one for the reception. Both of the full-length dresses had off the shoulder sleeves. A ball gown for the ceremony and a form fitting dress for the reception. She wore a crystal lined, sparkly veil.
Morgan Garrett of Guthrie, best friend of the bride, and Harley Gualls of Mustang, sister of the bride, both served as maids of honor. Charlie Rex served as flower girl.
They wore satin green dresses and carried a bouquet of white roses, white carnations, and greenery with white ribbon streamers.
Porter Beaty, nephew of the groom, was ring bearer and Nick Beaty served as best man.
Following the recessional “This will be (An Everlasting Love)” the bridal party, family, and friends celebrated with dining and dancing.
After the traditional first dance of the bride and groom, the bride danced with her Uncle Gary and the groom danced with his mother Angela Freeman.
The bride attended Wynnewood High School and is working towards her degree in Speech Language Pathology at the University of Central Oklahoma. She is employed as a newborn hearing screener at Hearts for Hearing.
The groom is a graduate of Pauls Valley High School and is currently working as a contractor welding for Park Energy.
The couple reside in Edmond.
