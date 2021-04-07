By Kristi Herd
PV Elementary School Principal
It is always a great day to be a Panther! It has been a busy and exhausting, but very exciting time at Pauls Valley Elementary.
Students were virtual learning on February 25 and 26 while Jackson and Jefferson staff moved into the new building. Staff worked through the weekend as well to prepare for the first day of class, which was Monday, March 1.
This is an incredible group of teachers, assistants, janitors, cooks, and secretaries that love kids and do all they can for students.
The first week in the building we had two nights of parent/teacher conferences. The students were able to show the parents their classrooms and the building. It was wonderful to see the excitement on their faces.
Needless to say, the staff was ready for a much needed and deserved respite at spring break.
Pauls Valley Elementary staff could not have made the transition in such a short time without such an amazing group of people that helped us. We don’t want to leave anyone out, but would like to give a huge shout out to several people.
Thank you to our superintendent, Mr. Mike Martin, for all you do, your constant support, dedication to this bond issue, the use of your pickup and helping us move.
Coach Chris Caldwell organized and provided 40 high school students that worked tirelessly with a smile on their face all day Thursday moving boxes, books, and anything that was asked of them. They were an amazing group of students that show Panther pride!
Thank you to Tim Williams and his maintenance crew – Stephen Wilkerson, Robert Etchison, and Jill Foster – for all your help.
Our wonderful technology guys, Travis Thompson and Brett Knight, worked many hours assuring the office and teachers had computers, printers, copiers, intercom, phones, and much more ready for the first day.
We want to also thank the Pauls Valley police, fire department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol for assisting us the first few days in arrival and dismissal times. We are confident that we have students arriving and dismissing in a safe, quick manner and appreciate parents being patient and cooperative through this process.
Thank you to our community for voting and helping get this beautiful facility for the young Panthers. I wish everyone could see their faces shine as they walk through the building, enter their classrooms, have PE in the awesome gymnasium, lunch in the bright cafeteria, play on the wonderful playground, and attend their art, music, computer, and library classes.
With a full heart of thanks and appreciation, Mrs. Pyle and I want to assure you that our goal is for students to feel safe, loved, and special at Pauls Valley Elementary. I am confident Panther Pride begins at Pauls Valley Elementary.
Pauls Valley IS the place to be!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.