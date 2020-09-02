Hard work should earn our respect

In 1894, America celebrated the very first Labor Day. This holiday always conjures in my mind lots of family barbecues and cookouts, a day off from work, and the beginning of dove season.
Hard work has always been a part of my family and, also, hard work is characteristic of the great state of Oklahoma.
I think just about anything in my family would be tolerated and forgiven except laziness. It is probably the same in your family.
Hard work, no matter what kind of work, is admired, expected and respected.
When my grandfather was only nine years old, he got a job at a dairy farm near him and he would get up at 4:30 in the morning and walk to the dairy farm and milk cows.
He said that he was the fastest and hardest working of the boys working at the dairy and the farmer secretly came to him and gave him a nickel more than the other boys working at the dairy.
My grandfather said that his dad would gather up the whole family during harvest and go to the neighboring farms and hire out his entire family to pick cotton. Although my grandfather was a child, he said he could almost pack as much as a grown man and, at the end of the row, that cotton sack was very, very heavy.
Eventually, he owned his own business. When he worked alongside the young men that he employed, they were astonished that he would keep up and even outwork them even though he was in his 70s.
My other grandfather was no stranger to hard work. His entire career was spent in the fire department. He also worked another job on his off days. He rarely had a day off.
His second job was working for a large corporation that prepared the convention centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for conventions, concerts and large events. It was hard and demanding work but he loved it.
Almost all of you have similar stories about your own life and your loved ones. I think about the crazy jobs that people have held as young people.
One of my friends had a job at a fast food taco chain restaurant and she would always say “don’t eat the beans.” Thankfully, she has a better job now. She is a professor at a large university.
It would be a lot of fun to survey Pauls Valley and hear some of the stories about crazy jobs that people have held.
I wonder if kids in 2020 would be able to match the hard work that my grandfathers accomplished as boys. I can’t imagine telling a nine-year-old that they have to get up at 4:30 in the morning go milk cows and then be to school by 8:30.
The lesson my parents preached to me was arrive to work five minutes early, work harder than anyone else, and stay five minutes after quitting time.
Labor Day is September 7th. As you enjoy your holiday, remember to thank God for your strong body and strong mind, a great company to work for, and remember to pay your tithes (subject of another article).
