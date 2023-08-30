By Tim Smith
I know, a somewhat odd title, it is just my way of sharing that by the time this crosses your path, we will be completing the final touches for our vacation. This long-awaited trip, like for many, has been in the very basic planning stages since before the pandemic scuttled all planning toward overseas travel.
This will be our third trip to the United Kingdom.
The last time we were there, Charles was still a prince and no telling what gasoline cost. A tad nervous on the latter; we wrestled for some time before settling on renting a car.
With rail strikes, and other unrest in Europe, and an agenda that was shaping up to cover a great many miles from our home base near Aberdeen, we had to pull the trigger.
Do they really have multi-lane roundabouts?
Maybe I should add that to my pre-trip stress test profile.
I am looking forward to bringing you a series on what we experienced, being “Arts and About” in our adopted home, during October.
So please stay “turned” to this page.
Back to the future: I continue to monitor the Playbill website for the latest on the ongoing writers and actors strike, and I wish there was something encouraging to report. It will be interesting to follow the story in the Scottish press – both local and national. Secondly: There appears to be works that were audience favorites at the recent Edinburgh Festival Fringe heading stateside.
Check out Playbill for those updates.
Back home: I recently sought out the box office numbers for one of this summer’s biggest hits, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and in the end, attempting to make some sense of that jumble of numbers, it (apparently, according to once source, and in summation), is quite a way from recouping its $300 million budget cost.
The same source continues:
“The rule of thumb says that a film this size needs to gross twice its production budget to break even, which means Dead Reckoning Part One is still some way from being counted as a hit.”
Not sure I agree with all of that, never the less, I certainly was well entertained for my box office ‘donation.’
Don’t miss: Invite you to travel to YouTube and save an hour + to enjoy: Keeping Score with the San Francisco Symphony: Copland and the American Sound: Created (and superbly narrated) by SFS’s (previous) conductor, Michael Tilson Thomas.
Rounding out this superb biographical work on Aaron Copland, (in part one), Mr. Thomas then conducts the complete score of Mr. Copland’s “Original 13-piece chamber orchestration” of “Appalachian Spring,” one of his best-known works.
Simply stunning in its execution.
“See” you in a few weeks, stay cool, if possible.
Yours, tAs.
