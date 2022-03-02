Every day we experience difficult situations. When we go through these difficult times, we are surprised that these difficult situations find their way into our lives, and we forget that God has told us that we will experience hardships.
“So Jesus answered and said to them, “Have faith in God. For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says.” (Mark 11:22-23)
God gives us our faith, and we are taught to use faith, but a lot of the time, we do not.
In difficult times, we are quick to worry about the problem instead of having faith.
When we go through hardships, whether financial problems, relationships, health issues, or questioning our worth, it is hard for us to know that God is always working in us.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Our belief is based on what we cannot see and by faith, which is what God tells us to focus on.
Faith under challenging times allows us to find peace in God’s presence.
“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” (2 Corinthians 5:7)
Learning to give all our problems to God can lift the burden off us, and we can have peace in God by keeping our faith in Him.
In the end, it is our job to have faith in God no matter what the circumstances we face and know that God will be there every step of the way.
Where do you place your faith?
“Heavenly Father, I put all my faith and trust in You. I know You alone have all the answers of life. I will walk by faith and trusting You and not by what I see. Your Words of wisdom offer me the answers to each situation, so I will search the scriptures daily. Thank You for life in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.