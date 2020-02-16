Having the mind of Christ

God sent His Son to earth, and He became a servant, died on the cross, rose from the dead, and ascended back to heaven. Jesus sits at the right hand of God and is exalted above everything and everyone.
Jesus set this example for us so that we might overcome our own selves and develop true humility.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God,” (Philippians 2:5-6)
Jesus’ humility was the highest example that Jesus could provide for us. Jesus left heaven and all His majesty and took upon Himself the form of humanity so that He might benefit us with a renewed relationship with God.
“but as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct,” (1 Peter 1:15)
We need to understand that although salvation is free, it is not cheap since it required Jesus Himself to become man and submit to an agonizing death on the cross.
Our salvation is not conditioned on any acts that we can do, but the standard we must measure our lives is to the life of Jesus.
“For to this you were called, because Christ also suffered for us, leaving us an example, that you should follow His steps:” (1 Peter 2:21)
Our standard of living is to be the same as Jesus’ life.
Jesus maintained a perfect attitude in every one of life's situations. Jesus prayed about everything and worried about nothing. We need to seek God’s guidance about every aspect of our lives and follow God’s plan for our lives, just like Jesus did.
“For I have come down from heaven, not to do My own will, but the will of Him who sent Me.” (John 6:38)
Jesus never became defensive or discouraged. Jesus’ goal was to please God instead of creating His own agenda.
Even in the middle of challenges, Jesus was patient, hopeful, and humble. Even in the middle of ridicule, abuse, and hostility, Jesus made no threats and did not retaliate.
Instead, Jesus looked to God, Who judges justly.
“who, when He was reviled, did not revile in return; when He suffered, He did not threaten, but committed Himself to Him who judges righteously;” (1 Peter 2:23)
When Paul wrote that our mind or attitude should be the same as Jesus, Paul told us that such an attitude was: selflessness, humility, and service.
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” (Philippians 2:3-4)
In other words, the attitude we should reflect to one another is the attitude that focuses on the needs and interests of others.
It was because Jesus was so secure knowing Who He was, where He had come from and, where He was going. That way, Jesus could set aside His status and serve others from a heart free from manipulation, without expecting anything from anyone, not even appreciation.
If we want to be like Jesus and serve the way He did, our relationship with God must grow to the point that we feel a sense of security in God. We know we are significant because we are God’s children, know God values us for who we are, not what we do, and then we know how much we are really loved.
Then we can serve from a heart of love filled with purpose.
Will you take on the mindset of Jesus today?
“Heavenly Father, Your Word to me is “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus. To have a life of relationship with the fellowship, I will read Your Word daily and then ask the Holy Spirit to lead me in obedience to the Words You are showing me. You know all things, and Jesus has given me the example of love, fellowship, trust, obedience, and humility to others. I will live out each day, with Your Words being such a part of me, as I will walk out life with the mind of Christ. This is Your Love to me. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
