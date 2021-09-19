Having the mind of Christ

We need always to be aware that God is with us.
Jesus lived in the presence of God and stayed connected to God. No matter how busy He was, Jesus stayed in tune with God.
“Indeed the hour is coming, yes, has now come, that you will be scattered, each to his own, and will leave Me alone. And yet I am not alone, because the Father is with Me.” (John 16:32)
This is why the best antidote to loneliness is thinking like Jesus.
When we have the mind of Christ, we will be able; When we feel alone, it is often the result of not living with the mind of Christ; we are not aware of God’s constant care.
How can you always stay aware of God’s constant care? One way is through prayer. Jesus made prayer a daily habit:
“So He Himself often withdrew into the wilderness and prayed.” (Luke 5:16)
Notice this Bible verse says that Jesus often slipped away so He could pray. We cannot just do that now and then if we want to have the mind of Christ.
Jesus’ prayer life was continual. He made it the priority of His life to be with God. It was a habit.
Do you think your day would go better if you developed this habit? If Jesus felt the need to pray throughout the day, think about how much more we need it!
When we do not take the time to talk with God, we miss the gifts of God. It is not God’s will for us to be too busy for Him. We will get more done in every area of our lives if we take the time to stop and pray.
That does not seem like it should work. If you are constantly stopping to pray, how are you going to get more done?
We are going to have focus. We will be able to focus our minds and hearts on what matters most because we are taking time to let God’s Spirit remind us through prayer what our purpose is.
Jesus knew who He was and what His purpose was. He was always aware of God’s presence.
When we get the mind of Christ, we will have those things too, and we will always be mindful that God is with us.
How can you change your mindset so that you spend more time in prayer?
“Heavenly Father, I am mindful of Your presence. I will take Your Word and meditate in Your Word by day and night. As I have this continual communication with You, I will have the mind of Christ and the Holy Spirit leading me with joy, peace, and Your presence within. All praise and glory to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.