Healing this Christmas

Christmas is always the day of the year filled with hope, joy, giving, and celebrations with family and friends.
Today for many others, it is filled with deep heartache, loss, illness, and struggle.
“Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, And He saved them out of their distresses. He sent His word and healed them, And delivered them from their destructions.” Psalm 107:19-20
Maybe you feel alone or forgotten, or you even wonder why God is not answering your prayers or why His answers seem so long in coming this year.
If you find yourself seeking God or praying for a loved one through a difficult time, take heart in today’s Bible verses.
We have a place we can go. We can cry out to God and be assured He does hear and He cares.
God saves. God did then, and He still does today.
God sent His Word and healed them; remember, God never changes.
God rescued them, and God will save us today. Through Jesus alone, we can find true healing from physical illness and pain that is going on in the world today, from past wounds and difficult memories, from the heartache of deep loss, addiction, and despair, and even in the relationships that have been broken.
God already knows all of the wounds we have carried this year. God knows the pain we have all felt. God knows how much we have tried to let go and fix things in our power.
Let us set aside our fears and move toward God this Christmas in faith.
God is able. God is powerful, and God cares more than you will ever know. No matter what is happening around us today, God heals and restores. God sent His Son so that we might be redeemed for this time.
We have a reason to celebrate today, and that reason is Jesus!
“Heavenly Father, You are a faithful God Who sent Your only Son as a gift for all who will receive Him. Your love for all people has provided the very best, and we celebrate Jesus this coming Christmas Day. Oh, if we didn't have Jesus, where would we be? I am blessed by knowing Jesus as He is the true King of Kings, born for all humanity. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
