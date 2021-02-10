Healing with God's grace

If you are still holding on to resentment, then someone or something is controlling you.
Have you ever thought “You make me so upset?” What you are admitting to yourself is, “You are controlling me.”
The only way you get free is to heal it with God’s grace.
“ looking carefully lest anyone fall short of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up cause trouble, and by this many become defiled;” (Hebrews 12:15)
Bitterness is contagious and can infect every family member. Someone has to break the chain. If your parents are bitter because their parents were bitter, you are going to have to break the chain.
There is only one way to break it: Heal it with grace.
If you do not get God’s grace in your life, life will make you bitter. Because life is not fair. Why?
Because sin is in the world. We live in a broken world. We do not live in Heaven. Evil people get away with evil all the time. Life is not fair.
And if you do not get grace in your heart, it is going to make you bitter.
Is forgiveness fair? Absolutely not.
But it is not about fairness. It is not about justice and grace.
You do not forgive a person because it is the fair thing to do. You forgive a person because it is the right thing to do, and you do not want your heart full of poison. You do not want your heart filled with bitterness and hate.
Forgiveness is free, but it has a cost. It cost Jesus His life. It cost God His Son. When Jesus was dying on the cross, with His arms outstretched and the blood dripping down, He said, “Father, forgive them! They don’t know what they are doing.”
Jesus was saying, “I love you, I love you, I love you.” He was saying, “They do not deserve it. They do not even know what they are doing. But Father, forgive them.”
Leave justice to God. Heal your bitterness with God’s grace.
Who can you show grace to today, especially in today's situation that does not seem fair?
“Heavenly Father, I so thank You for Your leadership in my life. I will follow You and forgive and not allow any root of bitterness spring up within me and cause trouble, and because of me, many become defiled. I will honor You in all I do and say. In Jesus' name, Amen.”
