Health care bill goes on to governor

I’m pleased that one of my bills addressing an important health care cost issue has now been approved by both chambers and has been sent to Governor Stitt.
I’m Senate principal author of House Bill 2678, which deals with prescription drug costs and out-of-pocket expenses to Oklahomans.
There are some drugs that are extremely expensive, even if the patient has health insurance. Many individuals are able to use a coupon to reduce costs, but those aren’t always counted toward the patient’s co-pay or deductible. Some insurance companies even pocket the amount of the coupon.
This bill would require all payments made by patients, either directly or on their behalf, to be counted toward their overall out-of-pocket maximum payment or deductible.
If signed into law, this legislation will help reduce health care costs for our citizens.
We’re now quickly approaching the next major deadline in the legislative process – April 22 is the final day for the full Senate to vote on bills that started out in the House. There are a few exceptions to that.
Sometimes the two chambers will pass slightly different versions of the same bill – when they can’t agree on those changes, a bill will go to a conference committee to iron out those differences. Once they do, that bill has to return to each chamber for a final vote before it can proceed to the governor’s desk.
Redistricting bills can also be heard after that deadline. It’s a task that only comes around once every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census.
This year, the final numbers have been delayed because of the pandemic, but we’ve continued working, using the estimates provided by the federal government.
We’ve worked to make this process transparent and open, with a series of town hall and virtual meetings, and we’ve received map submissions from the public as well.
We’ll complete work on legislative districts by the end of the session and return in special session this coming fall to make any revisions that may be needed once we get the final numbers.
The Legislature will also approve redrawn congressional districts at that time.
Appropriations bills are also exempt from that deadline. While work on the budget has been ongoing, those bills usually are front and center in the last month of the session.
Finally, the Senate acted this week to pass legislation aimed at mitigating spikes in utility costs as a result of the historic winter storms in February.
It’s estimated that Oklahoma utility ratepayers are obligated for approximately $4.5 billion in increased energy costs associated with the February winter storm.
Without action, ratepayers would face dramatic and immediate increases in their energy bills. The legislation we approved will enable those costs to be spread out over a period of years.
In the meantime, the attorney general continues to investigate price gouging and market manipulation. Any clawbacks found by the attorney general will be used to pay off these energy cost for consumers.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(McCortney serves in Senate District 13, which includes most of Garvin County)
