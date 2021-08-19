By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
A recent article discussed by representatives of the Bar Association highlighted a common question: “What is the difference between the Health Care Proxy in an Advance Directive and the Health Care Agent under a Durable Power of Attorney?”
Both documents essentially name an individual that you appoint to make health care decisions for you.
A. Under Advance Directive, Living Will – The proxy may make health care decisions based upon their own judgment but, at end of life, they must follow your specific instructions.
B. Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care – This document names someone (health care agent) who will make health care decisions for you. However, when removal of life support is involved, this document provides no ability for you to provide a decision.
Normally, a Durable Power of Attorney is much more detailed and addresses specific areas that the agent may make decisions. Thus, in most cases, medical authorities are much more willing to accept that agent’s decisions if they are specifically referenced in the document. It is therefore a much more complete directive regarding the authority of the agent.
It is best to have both documents. The Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care can provide detailed authority for an agent to make decisions regarding a person’s health care.
On the other hand, it should optimally be combined with an Advance Directive so that complete decision-making authority is addressed for all conditions including end-of-life choices.
