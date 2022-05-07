Health care funding and rural hospitals

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
According to the Oklahoma Hospital Association, between 2011 and 2021, Oklahoma saw some 20 hospitals close their doors. Most of those were in rural parts of the state.
When a small town loses their local hospital, it is devastating for the entire community. First of all, it may be the closest, and sometimes the only place many local residents have for health care. Secondly, and also very importantly, our rural hospitals are sometimes the area’s largest employers, so when one closes, it can hurt communities in multiple ways.
Typically, rural hospitals have a high number of Medicaid patients, but here in Oklahoma, those reimbursement rates are some of the lowest there are when compared to private insurance.
Those low reimbursement rates are pointed to as a reason for the closing of many rural hospitals.
Whether you are looking at the economic impact or how such closures further impact our poor public health indicators, it’s clear we need to act.
That’s why I’ve authored Senate Bill 1396 and Senate Bill 1337.
With these two bills, we will be able to dramatically change the way we fund health care, enabling us to keep rural hospitals open.
These proposals will help us utilize a federal program to significantly increase reimbursement rates while working to shift the emphasis from tests and other fee-for-services procedures, and instead emphasizes healthier outcomes for patients.
This proposal represents the opportunity for a massive win for our state. More rural hospitals will be able to stay open, ensuring continued health care access in our small towns and communities.
Those receiving care will see the system shift toward focusing on achieving better outcomes by incentivizing providers to focus on improved health, and the jobs those hospitals provide will continue to fuel local economies.
We are continuing to work on these bills in conference committee to resolve differences between the versions approved in the Senate and the House. I’m very hopeful we’ll be able to get these bills across the finish line this year.
Negotiations on the state budget are still underway, and I am hopeful we’ll see an announcement soon.
Work will also continue on other measures sent to conference committee to iron out differences between Senate and House versions of legislation.
This past week, I had the pleasure of meeting with Leadership Ada at the state Capitol.
This program is under the oversight of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. This organization helps provide participants with an inside look into all the things that are important to Ada’s success as a community including things like commerce, natural resources, energy, and governmental issues impacting the city and helping prepare our future leaders.
It was a pleasure to welcome them to the Capitol and visit with them about some of the big issues happening under the dome. I appreciate the Ada Area Chamber for the work they do helping mentor our future community and state leaders.
