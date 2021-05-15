Health care is a top priority

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Having better health outcomes for our citizens is critical for multiple reasons – when an individual’s health improves, that person’s quality of life improves, as does their ability to achieve their full potential.
Having better health outcomes also means fewer state resources would be directed toward the treatment of chronic health conditions.
That’s why improving access to health care is so important, and something I’ve made a priority throughout my service here in the Senate. I’ve been honored to be able to pass several bills in the Senate to help improve access and helped pass many others as well.
Senate Bill 79, which was passed earlier this session and has been signed into law, is another of those important measures that’s going to be a game-changer for Oklahoma.
For much of this state’s history, OU’s teaching hospital had the benefit of a sales tax exemption because it was managed by state entities. That changed in the 1990s, when the hospital was leased by an out-of-state, for-profit entity. However, three years ago, it once again became a nonprofit managed by OU Medicine, Inc. This change brought about SB 79, which restores the sales tax exemption.
With that sales tax exemption, OU Health will use the $6.5 million it will save to address Oklahoma’s shortage of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.
Oklahoma currently ranks 46th in physicians per capita, and we’re also among the lowest states for nurses per capita.
Thanks to SB 79 becoming law, OU Health will be able to train 70 new medical residents within three years. In addition, it will fund 110 nursing graduates and 50 new nurse practitioners a year.
And there’s more good news – Oklahoma is ranked 11th in the nation when it comes to retaining medical residents. That means doctors who train here, tend to stay here. That’s great news in terms of improving access to much-needed health care professionals, but this change is also great news for our economy.
On average, Oklahoma physicians generate $1.9 million a year in economic activity.
As you know, Oklahoma voters approved a state question last year to expand Medicaid – that expansion officially begins on July 1 of this year.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority recently announced that adults ages 19 to 64 can start applying for Medicaid starting June 1.
For more information about the program and eligibility requirements, go to https://oklahoma.gov/ohca/about/medicaid-expansion/expansion.html. Those who are eligible for adult expansion can apply through mysoonercare.org, but again, not until June 1.
