Health classes return to PV library

Free health activities are about to return to Pauls Valley's public library with a number of different yoga classes getting starting this month.
One is vinyasa flow, open levels for experienced yoga students, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
Another is yin yoga, a slow paced style where postures are held for longer periods of time, from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 9 through Nov. 4.
A beginners yoga class is from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 13 through Nov. 1.
A chair yoga class, gentle practice with postures performed while seated or with the aid of a chair, from 10 to 11 a.m., Sept. 17 through Nov. 5.
A free tai chi class is 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19.
All the classes will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• A Cherokee of Arkansas and Missouri meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Pauls Valley Public Library. The principal chief is expected to be in attendance.
• With school now back in session the Toy and Action Figure Museum will soon change its hours.
The museum in downtown Pauls Valley will be open on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6) before closing down for a few days and reopening on Sept. 10.
At that time the new hours will be weekends only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• The senior citizens center in Pauls Valley has reopened its dining area for weekday lunches.
Since the virus pandemic arrived in March 2020 the center has only operated its food service in a drive-thru format, which ended when dine-in returned July 1.
Meals will be offered starting at about 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in receiving a meal inside the center must make reservations by calling 405-238-5892.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.