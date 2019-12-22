The Pauls Valley Public Library will host free tai chi classes starting in early January.
More on the classes will come later in the PV Democrat.
The library's next book series comes early in 2020 with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May 2020.
• The library will host its next free gardening class on March 28, 2020.
Times will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the library to sign up or for more details.
•••
The PV Church of Christ, 1509 W. Grant, will host an annual Christmas Eve lunch for the community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
• The public is invited to a Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow.
• Trash scheduled for pick up in Pauls Valley on Christmas Day and New Year's Day will instead be collected on the following days, Thursday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.
The Thursday routes will remain on regular schedule. The transfer station will close at noon Dec. 24 and be closed on Dec. 25.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Jan. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
