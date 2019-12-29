Health kick returns to public library

Getting healthier is the idea behind the next free class coming soon to Pauls Valley's public library.
As part of a health related grant the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will host tai chi classes starting in just over a week.
The classes are to be offered from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday afternoons starting Jan. 6, 2020. The classes are scheduled to continue through April 1.
Although the classes meant to help with better balance and reducing the risk of falling are geared more toward seniors they are open to all ages.
Improving flexibility and “overall mind, body and spirit” are also part of the benefits.
When the classes do arrive those attending are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed toe shoes.
Call the library at 405-238-5188 for more information.
The next book series at Pauls Valley's public library comes early in 2020 with a theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.”
With lectures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each time, it gets started with the book “The Code of the Woosters” by P.G. Wodehouse and a lecture on Jan. 16.
The book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block is in February, “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen is in March, “Cozy: A Stanley Hastings Mystery” by Parnell Hall is in April and “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich is in May 2020.
• The library will host its next free gardening class on March 28, 2020.
Times will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the library to sign up or for more details.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up will return during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
