Health move now official for Munn

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced Chris Munn and Maggie Jackson as new regional area directors (RADs) for District 8 and District 2, respectively.
District 8, in south-central Oklahoma, includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties.
Munn is a graduate of East Central University in Ada, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental service. He is currently completing an MBA at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.
He has held the position of interim RAD for District 8 since October 2021.
Originally from Pauls Valley, he served Stephens County residents as a public health specialist for 24 years.
Munn takes over the role previously held by Mendy Spohn, who was named OSDH deputy commissioner of community health services late last year.
Located in north-central Oklahoma, District 2 includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian and Logan counties.
Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in public health from the University of Oklahoma.
She has served as the District 2 director of community engagement and health planning since 2019 and has been with OSDH since 2012.
Jackson replaces Jan Fox who left District 2 in fall 2021 to serve as the OSDH deputy commissioner of health preparedness.
