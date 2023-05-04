Health students compete at state event

Mid-America Technology Center students in the Emergency Medical Technician, Health Careers Explorer, Medical Office Assistant Pre-Nursing, Therapeutic Health Careers and Practical Nursing programs attended the 2023 HOSA State Leadership Conference.
The EMT, Health Career Explorer, Medical Office Assistant, and Therapeutic Health Careers students who placed are:
• Emergency Medical Technician: 2nd place, Destiny Free, Lindsay and Chelsey White, Lindsay (team); 3rd place, Cami Busse, Stratford and Shane Lundy, Bridge Creek; 5th place (postsecondary), Noelya Rivera, Purcell and Rylee Scott, Noble.
• Emotional Well-Being Challenge: Advancing to ILC¸ Brenna Kitson, Blanchard and Sabra Spieker, Dibble (team).
• Health Care Issues Exam: 5th place (postsecondary), Monica Tumax-Lopez, Pauls Valley.
• Health Education: 1st place (postsecondary), Emily Knapp, Wayne and Maranda Youngwolfe, Wayne (team); 5th place, Briannah Martin, Paoli and Achaia Williams, Newcastle.
• Health Health Aide: 5th place (postsecondary), Monica Tumax-Lopez, Pauls Valley.
• Job Seeking Skills: 1st place, Chloe Cheatwood, Lexington.
• Life Skills: 3rd place, Trinity Cassell, Washington.
• Medical Assisting: 2nd place (postsecondary), Anijah Austin, Pauls Valley; 3rd place, Emma Duncan, Little Axe.
• Medical Reading: 2nd place, Noria Stell, Purcell.
• Personal Care: 3rd place, Kloe Overley, Wayne.
• Physical Therapy: 2nd place, Jimena Portillo, Purcell; 3rd place, Elexa Collins, Lexington; 5th place, Taylor Barrett, Pauls Valley.
• Sports Medicine: 3rd place, Taylor Nixon, Dibble; 4th place, Jazmyn Streun, Noble; 5th place, Daliyah Fuentes, Dibble.
The Practical Nursing students, all postsecondary, who placed at the conference are:
• Biomedical Debate (team): 1st place, Cheyanne Hellstern, Purcell; Colton Ince, Lindsay; Rebecca Savaro, Noble; Lynlee Tortolini, Newcastle.
• Career Development: 1st place, Ashlee Reich, Blanchard.
• Clinical Nursing: 2nd place, Morgan Gardner, Purcell.
• Extemporaneous Writing: 2nd place, Eleora Mata, Noble; 3rd place Rylee Day, Purcell.
• HOSA Bowl: 2nd place, Peggy Hart, Norman; Randa Hatter, Stratford; Madison Hickey, Norman (team); Bethanni Higgins, Elmore City.
• Leadership: 1st place, Briana Gonzalez, Pauls Valley; 2nd place, Jazmine Patterson, Lexington
• Math for Health Professionals: 1st place, Madelyn Smith, Noble.
• Microbiology: 1st place, Rylee Andrews, Washington.
• Prepared Speaking: 1st place, Caleb Hyer, Noble.
• Researched Persuasive Speaking: 2nd place, Alyssa Journagan, Pauls Valley.
HOSA International Leadership Conference will be June 21-24 in Dallas, Texas.
The MATC students eligible to compete on the national level are: Health Careers Explorer student Chloe Cheatwood; Pre-Nursing students Breanna Kitson, Emily Knapp, Sabra Spieker, and Maranda Youngwolfe; and Practical Nursing students Rylee Andrews, Briana Gonzalez, Cheyanne Hellstern, Colton Hyer, Colton Ince, Ashlee Reich, Rebecca Savaro, Madelyn Smith, and Lynlee Tortolini.
