Healthcare bill is now law

I am very pleased to update you about my legislation to help more Oklahomans access healthcare through telemedicine, which has now been signed into law.
This is going to be a huge boost to our efforts to improve access to medical professionals, particularly in rural Oklahoma, by ensuring doctors who use telehealth are compensated fairly.
In the past, insurance companies have typically compensated doctors at a lower rate for telemedicine visits compared to in-person visits for the exact same thing. This disparity is a disincentive for health care providers to use telemedicine.
But during the pandemic, the governor’s emergency orders required insurance companies to reimburse doctors the same for telemedicine appointments. This bill ensures that parity remains in place, helping us ensure even greater health care access for Oklahomans through telemedicine.
We’re now in the closing weeks of the session, and negotiations on the state budget have intensified.
Passage of the state question last year expanding Medicaid means the Legislature must identify how we will pay for this change, and it won’t be cheap. It’s projected that, at a minimum, we could be looking at an additional $164 million in this first year.
While the state has received additional federal stimulus dollars, these fall into the category of one-time funding. As a fiscal conservative, I strongly oppose the use of one-time money for a recurring expense.
If you are deciding your household budget, and you know you are going to receive a one-time bonus from work or an inheritance, you would either put that money aside to save for an emergency or use it on a one-time expense, such as a much-needed home repair.
You wouldn’t take that one-time windfall and build it into your monthly or annual budget, because by the next year, you’d have a hole in your budget and you’d be scrambling when the bills came due.
It’s the same thing with the state budget. We simply must not use one-time funds for a recurring cost.
Oklahoma’s Constitution gives the responsibility of writing and passing a balanced budget to the Legislature – one of the most important jobs we as legislators have. We really had no mechanism in statute this past year to ensure the spending of federal funding related to the pandemic would be subject to legislative oversight, a critical check and balance in the process.
This session, we approved House Bill 2932, which prohibits state entities and offices within the executive branch from allocating federal stimulus funds on long-term or recurring costs unless the Legislature gives approval.
Going forward, I believe this legislation will strengthen a fiscally conservative approach to the use of such federal funds by ensuring appropriate Legislative oversight.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
