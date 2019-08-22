Healthcare interim studies take center stage

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
We’re right in the thick of interim, and interim studies have officially commenced to study specific policy areas in depth.
This week, we launched the bipartisan, bicameral Healthcare Working Group to examine how we can best provide necessary healthcare services for Oklahomans.
This group will continue to meet for several months and hear from stakeholders and people who are experts in various areas of health care before proposing their findings and a plan.
I’m proud to have been named a member of this group and look forward to bringing my perspective as a rural healthcare professional.
I’m also in the midst of preparing for my interim study, which will deal with two different areas of healthcare.
First, the study will examine the cost of Hepatitis C treatment versus not treating it. It will later look at the costs of long-term medical care due to liver failure to determine the most cost effective and safe approach to use for Oklahoma’s inmates in the Dept. of Corrections.
Once interim studies have concluded, lawmakers often file legislation for the next session in response to the conclusions reached to address that policy area.
Between working on these healthcare issues at the Capitol, I also attended two legislative conferences to meet with lawmakers from across the nation to share ideas about combatting common issues.
I attended both the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Legislative Summit in Nashville, TN and the 46th Annual American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) Meeting in Austin, Texas. These conferences are a great resource for learning about another state’s approach and solution to problems that we may be dealing with today.
The school year is starting up again, and I’d like to congratulate Amy Watson at Lee Elementary School in Pauls Valley for being awarded a Public School Classroom Support Grant for the 2019-2020 school year.
Ms. Watson is one of 50 Oklahoma teachers that received the grant. Our students are blessed to learn from such a kind and thoughtful teacher.
Good luck to all of our students, teachers and administrators in the new school year!
It’s such an honor to serve District 42 in the Oklahoma House. As always, please reach out to me with any questions or concerns and I’ll be happy to help in any way I can.
(State Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican from Lindsay, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes Garvin and McClain counties. She can be reached at 405-557-7365)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.