Hearing from God

Hearing God speak to us is one of the greatest benefits of our salvation. Without it, there can be no intimate relationship with God, and it is easy for us to speak to God.
“But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul.” Deuteronomy 4:29
People talk to God, but they never hear from God. For them, prayer is a one-sided conversation, but you cannot have a relationship with only one side communicating. That is not a relationship, and there has to be a conversation.
Just as important as talking to God in prayer is listening to God and letting Him speak to us.
We have to want it more than anything else.
Maybe we have felt like God has been silent lately. We are not sure God speaks to us or that we can discern His voice.
If we have accepted Jesus as our Lord and Savior, then we belong to Him. We can already discern the voice of God when He speaks to us, which happens through the work of the Holy Spirit.
“He who is of God hears Gods words, therefore you do not hear, because you are not of God.” John 8:47
Let us set our hearts and minds to a place of readiness as we wait to hear from God.
“Therefore Eli said to Samuel, Go, lie down; and it shall be, if He calls you, that you must say, Speak, LORD, for Your servant hears. So Samuel went and lay down in his place.” 1 Samuel 3:9
God does not speak to be heard, but what He says is to be obeyed. When we discern the voice of God for direction or correction, we must be willing to follow.
“My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me.” John 10:27
God speaks to people who take the time to listen to God. Not just for a day but regularly.
This week, make a concentrated effort to set time in your day to have a quiet time set aside for God.
What if you talked to the people in your life, but they never spoke to you in return?
“Heavenly Father, I will seek You, Father God, with all my heart. I know You are knowledge, and You are truth. You said as I seek You first, I will find You when I seek with all my heart and all my soul. I will set time each day to have a quiet time with You. I honor You, and I will listen and obey. Thank You, Father, for guiding my life. In Jesus name, Amen.”
