In the noise of our everyday lives, we are surrounded by a constant barrage of sounds, notifications, messages, conversations, alerts, and the list goes on and on.
It can be challenging to truly hear and understand the messages that matter most.
“He who has ears to hear, let him hear! But to what shall I liken this generation?” Matthew 11:15
Jesus speaks words that resonate today as they did when He said them. His invitation, He who has ears to hear, let him hear goes beyond the physical hearing; it extends to the depths of our souls.
These words cultivate an ability to perceive and respond to the truths God wants to convey to us.
When Jesus spoke these words, He was not referring to the physical ability to hear audible sounds. Instead, He was inviting His listeners, then and now, to open their spiritual ears, the ears of their hearts.
This kind of listening requires being intentional and willing to be receptive to the Word of God. It is a posture of humility that acknowledges our need to receive wisdom and guidance from God.
The distractions of life often drown out the still, small voice of God. We can be so preoccupied with our agendas, worries, and ambitions that we overlook the messages being whispered to us from God.
The words of Jesus remind us today that the truth of God is always present, waiting for us to open our hearts to it.
“and after the earthquake a fire, but the LORD was not in the fire; and after the fire a still small voice.” 1 Kings 19:12
The voice of God may not always come to us in spectacular displays; it might arrive in the form of a gentle nudge, a timely word from a friend, or a Bible verse that stands out.
To hear with your heart requires a commitment to create quiet time in your life. Just as you need to turn down the volume on the television to hear someone speaking to you, you need to quiet the noise within yourself to hear God speaking to you.
Prayer, meditation, and spending time in the Bible are powerful tools that help us prepare our hearts to hear the voice of God and break through the noise.
“So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” Romans 10:17
Be intentional about creating moments of quietness where you can listen and respond to the quiet promptings of the Holy Spirit.
In doing so, you will find yourself walking closer to God, guided by His wisdom and comforted by His presence in every step of your life.
Are you seeking to hear the voice of God for guidance and love, or are you allowing the distractions of the world to drown out His voice?
“Heavenly Father, thank You for Your Word. It is the lamp unto my feet and a light unto my pathway. In keeping Your Word before me, I will find myself walking closer to You, guided by Your wisdom and comforted by Your presence in every step of my life. Thank You, Father, for Your Word! In the name of Jesus I pray, Amen.”
