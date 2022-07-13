Dear Editor,
On Sunday evening, July 3, I went to the Valley Community Hospital having a heart attack.
I was very impressed with the ER provider, Dr. Taylor.
The staff was professional, caring, and proficient to include the physician, nurses, clerical, and radiology. The staff followed the protocol for diagnosing my problem.
When my second critical lab value jumped to a critical level, Dr. Taylor worked expeditiously to find a receiving cardiologist and summoned an ambulance transfer to Oklahoma City.
We are fortunate to have our hospital open and serving our community.
Thank you to the owners, staff, and administration for your commitment to accurate, timely, and compassionate care.
Bob Frost
Pauls Valley
