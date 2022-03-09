Heartland trip a bit more relaxed

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: January 2006
“… and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
The world was a bit more relaxed and peaceful this past week as I traveled to Illinois to spend time with my mom, who is nearing her 99th birthday and has been slowing down just a bit, yet not mentally – and because of the latter gift especially, we had some most interesting conversations.
One of the challenges, and it is a good one this time out, is that I was totally out of touch with the world’s conflicts and what was particularly illuminating on the return trip was just how the climate, (not weather related), in the communities that I visited in Illinois, Missouri, and Oklahoma seemed to be going about their normal routines quite nicely, made a bit easier with virus restrictions lifted and gasoline prices not soaring through the roof.
I had expected the latter to be the most apparent when I finally did turn on a news summary.
It just seemed easy going and re-focused on the future. I just hope now that it can continue, but prayers are going to be needed. Even the traffic was flowing smoothly and encounters with aggressive drivers was surprisingly low, even through and around the major cities.
Bottom line: I was just not as tired as I have been in the past when covering, yet again, the nearly 1, 700-mile roundtrip.
“At my age, I never buy green bananas.” (Elder statesperson unknown)
I did pause to wonder what my mom would be thinking if she were engaged with the current news, it might stir in her a bit of melancholy realizing that she might actually have to live through another – and much colder war.
Anyway, it is good to be home and experiencing the first tastes of spring. I was lamenting the fact that I really did not have a burning arts story or experience to share, and then, I happened upon the following, and over the next few weeks, I’ll labor to filter out a few from the hundreds of facts, trends and techniques presented with the goal of bringing forth some new perspectives on why the musical theater art form is important and vital to our cultural landscape.
All that being said, I’m determined to set aside the time required to watch the 6 hours+ interview recorded for the Library of Congress’s Music Library of composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.
Titled Stephen Sondheim on Music, the series is focused on his work as the composer of music and lyrics for the musical theater.
I never take the time to read the enclosed comments from those who recently viewed a program, yet in this case it was interesting to review, and as of this date and time, the reactions were affirming and supported the fact that I had made the right viewing choice. I have decided to watch in 1/2-hour blocks.
In the sharing: It’s just that the muse has not found a shoulder to light on, just yet.
“Art brings order out of chaos.” Stephen Sondheim
Let’s end on another lighter note, and for those interested in home improvement, (not the Tim Allen sitcom of the late '80s), although there is plenty of humor and good fun contained in the following proceedings. We have become hooked on the HGTV program, Home*Town that features Erin and Ben Napier from their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and their “artistically” based home renovation program.
Erin is a professional artist, and Ben is a master woodworker. Many of their personal creations for their client’s homes are simply elegant.
Along with two other families, they also own a mercantile store in Laurel and selected items can be ordered from the store online. All of that formality aside, the Napiers have a personal chemistry that is rare in cable/streaming programming; they are just the best of friends, with no competition evidenced between them.
They are a team and that is refreshing to see in today’s video marketplace.
Next week, or: “May the (16th) be with us”: Kudos for acting legend James Earl Jones.
Connections made, through the arts, in our towns, too!
God Bless America, and the brave people of Ukraine
[For Otis, 1926 - [1968] - 2021: A Broadway Baby]
TAS
Where ARTS Thou? appears weekly in the pages of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded: 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.