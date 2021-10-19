Heavenly voices

In anticipation of the Nov. 14 performance of the classic sacred work "Messiah" by George Handel, members of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta continue rehearsals under the direction of Dr. Jack Bowman (left) every week. The choir from throughout Garvin County will be joined by four professional soloists and a small orchestra at the PV High School auditorium. Admission will be free or with a suggested $20 donation.