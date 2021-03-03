Heavy heart with DDB loss

With a sad and heavy heart DDB lost a valuable member of its team. On Feb. 19, 2021 Tom Winters gained his wings.
Tom started his journey with Dusty Mahorney in 1993. Working together for Texas Two-Way Fone, they designed and built the first control board for communicating between the towers and mobile devices.
In 1996 when DDB Unlimited opened their doors, Winters was there serving as director of engineering services.
He was an intricate part in the design of DDB’s patented “alumishield” roof that protects customers’ equipment from the outdoor elements.
“Tom was our go-to guy in determining the effects of heat load to the enclosures, designing vents and louvers allowing our enclosures to dissipate heat more effectively.”
He has led DDB to better design its enclosures as the demands of the customers evolved, allowing DDB to remain in the lead for producing modern, innovative enclosures, working with and teaching others who will follow in his “hard to fill footprints” into the future of DDB.
“Tom was not just a team member, he was DDB family. Tom touched the hearts and lives of others who have grown through his direction. Tom will be missed by all.
“Thank you, Tom, for your many years of dedicated service to your DDB family.”
