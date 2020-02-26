Hedging to help with pecan production

Noble Research Institute in Ardmore will host a Hedging to Increase Pecan Production workshop from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Montz Pecan Orchard, located at 867 Old T Bone Road in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Managing pecan trees for consistent production and high quality nuts is key to a successful pecan operation.
The goal of hedging is to control tree size, making it easier to control scab through better spray coverage, and to open up more sunlight in the orchard while maintaining a high tree density.
Hedging trees has been a strategy used in the Western growing regions for years. The process removes a portion of the fruiting wood from the tree, allowing only non-hedge portions to set a fruit.
“Controlling tree size lessens the crop stress on the tree, resulting in increased nut quality and a more uniform product year to year,” said Charles Rohla, Ph.D., Noble Research Institute pecan and specialty agriculture systems manager.
“This allows a producer to be more efficient in the overall orchard production.”
Attendees will learn:
• How to determine when to hedge pecan trees.
• How utilization of hedging compares to tree removal.
• How to use different types of hedging equipment (through demonstration).
• About the economics of hedging.
Pecan producers who want to learn about hedging techniques and methods are encouraged to attend. Weather-appropriate outdoor attire is suggested.
There is no registration fee, but preregistration is required by March 3. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events online.
