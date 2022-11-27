Help is a prayer away

When we go through disappointments, we naturally pull back and isolate ourselves. We want to handle it ourselves and keep our losses, failures, mistakes, and crises a secret.
But most of all, we want to withdraw.
"Call upon Me in the day of trouble; I will deliver you, and you shall glorify Me." (Psalm 50:15)
When we go through a disappointment, crisis, or loss, those are the times when we need to call on God and our friends and families the most. We need to accept help from others.
God does not intend for us to handle all the pain and stress in our lives by ourselves. We were wired for each other, and we need each other.
We are social beings, and the first thing God said in the Garden of Eden is:
“And the LORD God said, "It is not good that man should be alone; I will make him a helper comparable to him” (Genesis 2:18)
Like it or not, we are made to be in relationships. There will be times in our lives when we need friends who will come alongside us and encourage us in our walk with the Lord.
“To him who is afflicted, kindness should be shown by his friend, Even though he forsakes the fear of the Almighty.” (Job 6:14)
There will come a time when we need our friends to step in and trust God for us on our behalf.
“Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2)
Love your neighbor as yourself. The Bible commands us to help each other; every time we help somebody going through a rough time, we are fulfilling the law of Christ.
Handling our problems alone will only make us more tired and stressed.
Do not run away, hide or ignore our friends and those who love us. We need to accept the help of others and let our friends carry us through it.
Jesus is only a prayer away, He already knows the challenges you are facing today. He is already calling out to you. Answer His call.
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for being there in my challenges of life. I know the guidance I need is in Your Word, and You have given each of us as friends to help in times of need. Thank You, Father, I am not alone, and I do not have to live life in just my own thoughts but through the power of You within me. I will trust You for the way I should go. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
