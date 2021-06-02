South Central CASA of Oklahoma will be holding a “Lunch and Learn” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at First United Bank in Pauls Valley.
CASA is seeking volunteers to help abused and neglected children in Garvin and McClain counties.
Court Appointed Special Advocates are specially trained community volunteers who are appointed by a judge to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children in court.
A CASA volunteer is responsible for gathering information that will enable the system to better understand the situation.
Essentially, CASA volunteers become the eyes and ears of the court, making independent, objective recommendations regarding the child’s best interest.
In 2020, South Central CASA, which serves Cleveland, McClain and Garvin counties, advocated on behalf of 224 abused and neglected children.
“CASA volunteers made a difference in these children’s lives but more volunteers are needed to be a voice for many more children who can’t speak for themselves.”
There are currently 70 children in DHS custody within Garvin and McClain counties, only 24 of which have CASA’s advocating for them. This leaves 46 children in need of a CASA in those two counties.
CASA volunteers must pass a background check and complete 30 hours of training before they are assigned to a case.
Once the CASA volunteers are assigned to a case by a judge, they will work alongside social workers, attorneys, foster and biological parents, teachers, counselors, and any other parties involved in the child’s life. The volunteer then offers their objective recommendations to the judge regarding the best interest of the child moving forward in the case.
CASA volunteers are everyday people who care about children, coming from all walks of life. Many work full-time while others are retirees, stay at home parents, grandparents, or even college students.
The local bank is planning to provide a $20 gift card to all participants at the event.
